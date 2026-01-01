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Enrique Villén Enrique Villén
Kinoafisha Persons Enrique Villén

Enrique Villén

Enrique Villén

Date of Birth
1 May 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Los misterios de Laura 7.4
Los misterios de Laura (2009)
El Crimen Perfecto (The Perfect Crime) 7.0
El Crimen Perfecto (The Perfect Crime) (2004)
The Last Circus 6.8
The Last Circus (2010)

Filmography

The Gentleman 4.9
The Gentleman Ya No Quedan Junglas
Action, Crime, Drama 2025, Spain / Mexico
Watch trailer
Matusalén 5.1
Matusalén Matusalén
Comedy 2023, Spain
Four's a Crowd 6
Four's a Crowd El cuarto pasajero
Adventure, Comedy 2022, Spain
Watch trailer
My Big Night 6.5
My Big Night Mi gran noche
Comedy 2015, Spain
Watch trailer
Mortadelo y Filemón contra Jimmy el Cachondo 6.4
Mortadelo y Filemón contra Jimmy el Cachondo Mortadelo y Filemón contra Jimmy el Cachondo
Animation, Comedy 2014, Spain
Para Elisa 4.1
Para Elisa Para Elisa
Thriller 2013, Spain
The Last Circus 6.8
The Last Circus Balada triste de trompeta
War, Drama, Comedy 2010, France / Spain
Watch trailer
Los misterios de Laura 7.4
Los misterios de Laura
Drama, Comedy 2009, Spain
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