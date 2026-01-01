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Filmography
Enrique Villén
Enrique Villén
Kinoafisha
Persons
Enrique Villén
Enrique Villén
Enrique Villén
Date of Birth
1 May 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Los misterios de Laura
(2009)
7.0
El Crimen Perfecto (The Perfect Crime)
(2004)
6.8
The Last Circus
(2010)
Filmography
4.9
The Gentleman
Ya No Quedan Junglas
Action, Crime, Drama
2025, Spain / Mexico
Watch trailer
5.1
Matusalén
Matusalén
Comedy
2023, Spain
6
Four's a Crowd
El cuarto pasajero
Adventure, Comedy
2022, Spain
Watch trailer
6.5
My Big Night
Mi gran noche
Comedy
2015, Spain
Watch trailer
6.4
Mortadelo y Filemón contra Jimmy el Cachondo
Mortadelo y Filemón contra Jimmy el Cachondo
Animation, Comedy
2014, Spain
4.1
Para Elisa
Para Elisa
Thriller
2013, Spain
6.8
The Last Circus
Balada triste de trompeta
War, Drama, Comedy
2010, France / Spain
Watch trailer
7.4
Los misterios de Laura
Drama, Comedy
2009, Spain
Show more
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