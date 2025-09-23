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The Gentleman
4.9
The Gentleman
, 2025
Ya No Quedan Junglas
Spain, Mexico / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
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The Gentleman
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Synopsis
Aging ex-soldier Theo meets weekly with prostitute Olga to reminisce. After Olga's murder, Theo seeks bloody revenge, attracting attention of alcoholic cop Iborra and hitman Herodes.
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Cast
Ron Perlman
Megan Montaner
Hovik Keuchkerian
Damián Alcázar
Marco de la O
Karra Elejalde
Director
Gabriel Beristain
Writer
Juma Fodde
,
Carlos Augusto Casas
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain / Mexico
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
20 November 2025
World premiere
23 September 2025
Release date
26 September 2025
Spain
16
Worldwide Gross
$212,832
Production
Crea SGR, Esto también pasará, Film Factory
Also known as
Ya No Quedan Junglas, The Gentleman, Ya no quedan junglas adonde regresar, Dzungleid pole enam alles, Sob o Código da Honra
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4.9
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4.9
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