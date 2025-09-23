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Poster of The Gentleman
4.9
The Gentleman - trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Gentleman
4.9

The Gentleman

, 2025
Ya No Quedan Junglas
Spain, Mexico / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of The Gentleman
4.9
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The Gentleman - trailer
The Gentleman  trailer

Synopsis

Aging ex-soldier Theo meets weekly with prostitute Olga to reminisce. After Olga's murder, Theo seeks bloody revenge, attracting attention of alcoholic cop Iborra and hitman Herodes.

Cast

Ron Perlman
Ron Perlman
Megan Montaner
Megan Montaner
Hovik Keuchkerian
Hovik Keuchkerian
Damián Alcázar
Damián Alcázar
Marco de la O
Karra Elejalde
Karra Elejalde
Director Gabriel Beristain
Writer Juma Fodde, Carlos Augusto Casas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 20 November 2025
World premiere 23 September 2025
Release date
26 September 2025 Spain 16
Worldwide Gross $212,832
Production Crea SGR, Esto también pasará, Film Factory
Also known as
Ya No Quedan Junglas, The Gentleman, Ya no quedan junglas adonde regresar, Dzungleid pole enam alles, Sob o Código da Honra

Film rating

4.9
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4.9 IMDb
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The Gentleman - trailer
The Gentleman Trailer
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