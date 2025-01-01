Menu
Awards and nominations of Stig Björkman

Cannes Film Festival 2015 Cannes Film Festival 2015
Golden Eye - Special Mention
Winner
Golden Eye
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1975 Moscow International Film Festival 1975
Golden Prize
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1973 Berlin International Film Festival 1973
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
