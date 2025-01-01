Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Stig Björkman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Stig Björkman
Stig Björkman
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Stig Björkman
Cannes Film Festival 2015
Golden Eye - Special Mention
Winner
Golden Eye
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1975
Golden Prize
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1973
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree