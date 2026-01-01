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Leila Hatami
Leila Hatami
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leila Hatami
Leila Hatami
Leila Hatami
Date of Birth
1 October 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.1
A Separation
(2011)
7.4
Leila
(1997)
6.9
The Old Bachelor
(2024)
Filmography
6.9
The Old Bachelor
Pir Pesar
Thriller, Drama
2024, Iran
6.2
Naboodan
Naboodan
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2021, Czechia / Iran / Slovakia
6.2
Pig
The Pig
Comedy
2018, Iran
Watch trailer
6.6
The Last Fiction
The Last Fiction
Animation, Drama, Adventure
2018, Iran
Watch trailer
8.1
A Separation
Jodaeiye Nader az Simin
Drama
2011, Iran
Watch trailer
4.4
Every night loneliness
Every night loneliness
Drama
2008, Iran
7.4
Leila
Leila
Drama, Family, Romantic
1997, Iran
Show more
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