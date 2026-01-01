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Leila Hatami
Leila Hatami Leila Hatami
Kinoafisha Persons Leila Hatami

Leila Hatami

Leila Hatami

Date of Birth
1 October 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Voice actress

Popular Films

A Separation 8.1
A Separation (2011)
Leila 7.4
Leila (1997)
The Old Bachelor 6.9
The Old Bachelor (2024)

Filmography

The Old Bachelor 6.9
The Old Bachelor Pir Pesar
Thriller, Drama 2024, Iran
Naboodan 6.2
Naboodan Naboodan
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2021, Czechia / Iran / Slovakia
Pig 6.2
Pig The Pig
Comedy 2018, Iran
Watch trailer
The Last Fiction 6.6
The Last Fiction The Last Fiction
Animation, Drama, Adventure 2018, Iran
Watch trailer
A Separation 8.1
A Separation Jodaeiye Nader az Simin
Drama 2011, Iran
Watch trailer
Every night loneliness 4.4
Every night loneliness Every night loneliness
Drama 2008, Iran
Leila 7.4
Leila Leila
Drama, Family, Romantic 1997, Iran
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