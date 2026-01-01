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About
Filmography
Matthew Nable
Matthew Nable
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Nable
Matthew Nable
Matthew Nable
Date of Birth
8 March 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.3
Hacksaw Ridge
(2016)
8.0
Mr Inbetween
(2018)
8.0
Quarry
(2016)
Filmography
6.5
Beast
Beast
Action, Drama, Sport
2026, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
7.1
Apple Cider Vinegar
Drama, Crime,
2025, Australia/Great Britain
5
Beneath the Storm
Thrash
Thriller
2025, USA
6.4
Wolfram
Wolfram
Adventure, Drama, Western
2025, Australia
Watch trailer
7.3
Last King of the Cross
Drama, Crime
2023, Australia
6.4
Bay of Fires
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2023, Australia
5.6
Transfusion
Transfusion
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2023, Australia
Watch trailer
6.3
Poker Face
Poker Face
Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
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