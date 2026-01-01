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Matthew Nable
Matthew Nable Matthew Nable
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Nable

Matthew Nable

Matthew Nable

Date of Birth
8 March 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Hacksaw Ridge 8.3
Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
Mr Inbetween 8.0
Mr Inbetween (2018)
Quarry 8.0
Quarry (2016)

Filmography

Beast 6.5
Beast Beast
Action, Drama, Sport 2026, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
Apple Cider Vinegar 7.1
Apple Cider Vinegar
Drama, Crime, 2025, Australia/Great Britain
Beneath the Storm 5
Beneath the Storm Thrash
Thriller 2025, USA
Wolfram 6.4
Wolfram Wolfram
Adventure, Drama, Western 2025, Australia
Watch trailer
Last King of the Cross 7.3
Last King of the Cross
Drama, Crime 2023, Australia
Bay of Fires 6.4
Bay of Fires
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2023, Australia
Transfusion 5.6
Transfusion Transfusion
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, Australia
Watch trailer
Poker Face 6.3
Poker Face Poker Face
Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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