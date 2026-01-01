Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Zrazhevsky
Aleksandr Zrazhevsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Zrazhevsky
Aleksandr Zrazhevsky
Aleksandr Zrazhevsky
Date of Birth
6 September 1886
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
14 December 1950
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Cruiser 'Varyag'
(1946)
6.4
In the Name of Life
(1947)
6.4
The Return of Maxim
(1937)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
War
Year
All
1947
1946
1945
1940
1939
1937
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
6.4
In the Name of Life
Vo imya zhizni
Drama
1947, USSR
7.4
Cruiser 'Varyag'
Kreyser 'Varyag'
History
1946, USSR
6.1
The Turning Point
Velikiy perelom
Drama, War
1945, USSR
6.1
The Beloved
Lyubimaya devushka
Drama
1940, USSR
6.1
A Night in September
Noch v sentyabre
Drama
1939, USSR
6.4
The Return of Maxim
Vozvrashchenie Maksima
Drama
1937, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree