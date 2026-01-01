Menu
Aleksandr Zrazhevsky

Aleksandr Zrazhevsky

Date of Birth
6 September 1886
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
14 December 1950
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Cruiser 'Varyag' 7.4
Cruiser 'Varyag' (1946)
In the Name of Life 6.4
In the Name of Life (1947)
The Return of Maxim 6.4
The Return of Maxim (1937)

Filmography

Genre
Year
In the Name of Life 6.4
In the Name of Life Vo imya zhizni
Drama 1947, USSR
Cruiser 'Varyag' 7.4
Cruiser 'Varyag' Kreyser 'Varyag'
History 1946, USSR
The Turning Point 6.1
The Turning Point Velikiy perelom
Drama, War 1945, USSR
The Beloved 6.1
The Beloved Lyubimaya devushka
Drama 1940, USSR
A Night in September 6.1
A Night in September Noch v sentyabre
Drama 1939, USSR
The Return of Maxim 6.4
The Return of Maxim Vozvrashchenie Maksima
Drama 1937, USSR
