Poster of A Night in September
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Night in September

A Night in September

Noch v sentyabre 18+
Synopsis

Film deals with Stakhanovite movement. Old miners try to sabotage young man's plan to renew methods of getting coal.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1939
World premiere 21 September 1939
Release date
21 September 1939 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Noch v sentyabre, A Night in September, Une nuit de septembre, Ночь в сентябре
Director
Boris Barnet
Boris Barnet
Cast
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Daniil Sagal
Zoya Fyodorova
Zoya Fyodorova
Aleksandr Pavlovich Antonov
Aleksandr Pavlovich Antonov
Aleksandr Zrazhevsky
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
