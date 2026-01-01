Menu
Mark Caso
Mark Caso
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Comedy actor
6.1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
(1991)
5.0
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
(1993)
Filmography
5
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Action, Adventure, Comedy
1993, Hong Kong
6.1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Comedy, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1991, USA / Hong Kong
