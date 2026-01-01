Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mark Caso Mark Caso
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Caso

Mark Caso

Mark Caso

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze 6.1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III 5.0
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III 5
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Action, Adventure, Comedy 1993, Hong Kong
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze 6.1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Comedy, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1991, USA / Hong Kong
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more