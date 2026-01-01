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Michelan Sisti Michelan Sisti
Kinoafisha Persons Michelan Sisti

Michelan Sisti

Michelan Sisti

Date of Birth
27 May 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 6.8
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze 6.1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Buddy 4.9
Buddy (1997)

Filmography

Buddy 4.9
Buddy Buddy
Adventure, Comedy, Drama 1997, USA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze 6.1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Comedy, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1991, USA / Hong Kong
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 6.8
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action, Adventure 1990, USA / Hong Kong
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