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About
Filmography
Michelan Sisti
Michelan Sisti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelan Sisti
Michelan Sisti
Michelan Sisti
Date of Birth
27 May 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.8
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
(1990)
6.1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
(1991)
4.9
Buddy
(1997)
Filmography
4.9
Buddy
Buddy
Adventure, Comedy, Drama
1997, USA
6.1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Comedy, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1991, USA / Hong Kong
6.8
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action, Adventure
1990, USA / Hong Kong
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