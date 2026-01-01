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Filmography
Leif Tilden
Leif Tilden
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leif Tilden
Leif Tilden
Leif Tilden
Date of Birth
20 March 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
(1990)
6.2
1 Mile to You
(2017)
6.1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
(1991)
Filmography
6.3
1 Mile to You
Life at These Speeds
Drama, Romantic
2017, USA
6.1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Comedy, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1991, USA / Hong Kong
6.8
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action, Adventure
1990, USA / Hong Kong
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