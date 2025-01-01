"Ogniem i Mieczem" is a major Polish film project released at the turn of the 21st century. It is based on the eponymous book by Henryk Sienkiewicz, which tells the story of the uprising led by Bohdan Khmelnytsky. The series will be of interest to all fans of Eastern European history. The Ukrainian Orthodox leader rises up against the crown. The Cossacks will fight against the Poles and seek help from the Tatars. Throughout the country, a wave of battles, looting, and violence ensues. Against this bloody backdrop, a nobleman and an ataman compete for the love of a beautiful Polish woman.

Expand