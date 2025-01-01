Menu
Russian
Ogniem i Mieczem

Ogniem i Mieczem (1969 - 1969)

Ogniem i Mieczem
Production year 1969
Country Poland
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
Прокатчик MEGOGO Studios
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Ogniem i Mieczem" is a major Polish film project released at the turn of the 21st century. It is based on the eponymous book by Henryk Sienkiewicz, which tells the story of the uprising led by Bohdan Khmelnytsky. The series will be of interest to all fans of Eastern European history. The Ukrainian Orthodox leader rises up against the crown. The Cossacks will fight against the Poles and seek help from the Tatars. Throughout the country, a wave of battles, looting, and violence ensues. Against this bloody backdrop, a nobleman and an ataman compete for the love of a beautiful Polish woman.
Aleksandr Domogarov
Aleksandr Domogarov Jurko Bohun
Izabella Scorupco
Izabella Scorupco Helena Kurcewiczówna
Michał Żebrowski
Michał Żebrowski Jan Skrzetuski
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Season 1
1969, 4 episodes
 
