Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Doroga v pustotu poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Doroga v pustotu

Doroga v pustotu (2012 - 2012)

Дорога в пустоту 18+
Production year 2012
Country Russia/Ukraine
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 48 minutes
TV channel Інтер
Runtime 9 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

The story is about a simple girl from a small village in the Russian wilderness who was deceitfully taken away from her home. Marina's life was filled with many sorrows. Without education or money, the girl is forced to sleep on the streets in a foreign city. By chance, a passerby named Nina saves the poor girl from starving to death and takes her in. However, the horrors do not end there. After experiencing the death of loved ones, imprisonment, poverty, and betrayal, Marina becomes a successful, strong, and independent woman.
Cast
Cast
Kirill Zhandarov
Kirill Zhandarov
Boris Kamorzin
Boris Kamorzin
Timofey Tribuntsev
Timofey Tribuntsev
Svetlana Smirnova-Martsinkevich
Svetlana Smirnova-Martsinkevich
Alla Maslennikova
Alla Maslennikova
Petr Tomashevskiy
Petr Tomashevskiy
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Doroga v pustotu - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more