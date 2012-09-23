The story is about a simple girl from a small village in the Russian wilderness who was deceitfully taken away from her home. Marina's life was filled with many sorrows. Without education or money, the girl is forced to sleep on the streets in a foreign city. By chance, a passerby named Nina saves the poor girl from starving to death and takes her in. However, the horrors do not end there. After experiencing the death of loved ones, imprisonment, poverty, and betrayal, Marina becomes a successful, strong, and independent woman.

