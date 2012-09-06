"The Bletchley Circle" is a series about four women who were involved in code-breaking for the benefit of Britain during World War II. At that time, all countries carefully concealed their own information and tried to intercept and decipher enemy messages. Pattern specialist Susan, data collector Jean, mathematician Millie, and analyst Lucy became an excellent team during their years of working together. However, the war ended, and now they need to sign a non-disclosure agreement regarding state secrets and return to their normal lives...

