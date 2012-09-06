Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.9
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Bletchley Circle

The Bletchley Circle (2012 - 2014)

The Bletchley Circle 18+
Production year 2012
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel ITV
Runtime 5 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

"The Bletchley Circle" is a series about four women who were involved in code-breaking for the benefit of Britain during World War II. At that time, all countries carefully concealed their own information and tried to intercept and decipher enemy messages. Pattern specialist Susan, data collector Jean, mathematician Millie, and analyst Lucy became an excellent team during their years of working together. However, the war ended, and now they need to sign a non-disclosure agreement regarding state secrets and return to their normal lives...
Код убийства - trailer сериала
The Bletchley Circle  trailer сериала
Cast
Hattie Morahan
Stephen Robertson
Rachael Stirling
TV Series About Female Detectives TV Series About Female Detectives

0.0
7.9 IMDb
Seasons
The Bletchley Circle - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 3 episodes
 
The Bletchley Circle - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 4 episodes
 
Марго 1 February 2023, 12:25
Рубрика: как это прошло мимо меня? Британский мини сериал про недооцененных женщин. Талантливых, умных, выдающихся, заставляющие глотать пыль весь… Read more…
