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About
Filmography
Eitaro Ozawa
Eitaro Ozawa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eitaro Ozawa
Eitaro Ozawa
Eitaro Ozawa
Date of Birth
27 March 1909
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
23 April 1988
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Ugetsu
(1953)
Tickets
8.0
A Story from Chikamatsu
(1954)
8.0
When a Woman Ascends the Stairs
(1960)
Filmography
7.1
Assassination
Ansatsu
Drama
1964, Japan
6.9
Who Are You, Mr. Sorge?
Qui êtes-vous, Monsieur Sorge?
Drama
1961, France / West Germany / Italy / Japan
6.9
The Sun's Burial
Taiyô no hakaba
Crime, Drama
1960, Japan
8
When a Woman Ascends the Stairs
Onna ga kaidan wo agaru toki
Drama
1960, Japan
Watch trailer
8
A Story from Chikamatsu
Chikamatsu monogatari
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
1954, Japan
7.4
Samurai I: Musashi Miyamoto
Miyamoto Musashi
Action, Adventure, Biography
1954, Japan
8.2
Ugetsu
Ugetsu monogatari
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi
1953, Japan
Tickets
7.2
Scandal
Shûbun
Drama
1950, Japan
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