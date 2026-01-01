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Eitaro Ozawa Eitaro Ozawa
Kinoafisha Persons Eitaro Ozawa

Eitaro Ozawa

Eitaro Ozawa

Date of Birth
27 March 1909
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
23 April 1988
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Ugetsu 8.2
Ugetsu (1953)
A Story from Chikamatsu 8.0
A Story from Chikamatsu (1954)
When a Woman Ascends the Stairs 8.0
When a Woman Ascends the Stairs (1960)

Filmography

Assassination 7.1
Assassination Ansatsu
Drama 1964, Japan
Who Are You, Mr. Sorge? 6.9
Who Are You, Mr. Sorge? Qui êtes-vous, Monsieur Sorge?
Drama 1961, France / West Germany / Italy / Japan
The Sun's Burial 6.9
The Sun's Burial Taiyô no hakaba
Crime, Drama 1960, Japan
When a Woman Ascends the Stairs 8
When a Woman Ascends the Stairs Onna ga kaidan wo agaru toki
Drama 1960, Japan
Watch trailer
A Story from Chikamatsu 8
A Story from Chikamatsu Chikamatsu monogatari
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 1954, Japan
Samurai I: Musashi Miyamoto 7.4
Samurai I: Musashi Miyamoto Miyamoto Musashi
Action, Adventure, Biography 1954, Japan
Ugetsu 8.2
Ugetsu Ugetsu monogatari
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi 1953, Japan
Tickets
Scandal 7.2
Scandal Shûbun
Drama 1950, Japan
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