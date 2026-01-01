Menu
Shûbun 18+
Synopsis

A celebrity photograph sparks a court case as a tabloid magazine spins a scandalous yarn over a painter and a famous singer.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1950
World premiere 26 April 1950
Release date
26 April 1950 Japan
Production Shochiku
Also known as
Shûbun, Scandal, Escándalo, Skandal, Shūbun, Skandalen, Скандал, Botrány, O Escândalo, Scandale, Scandalo, Skandaali, Skandál, Škandál, Skandalas, Sukyandaru, スキャンダル, 醜聞
Director
Akira Kurosawa
Akira Kurosawa
Cast
Toshiro Mifune
Toshiro Mifune
Shirley Yamaguchi
Yôko Katsuragi
Noriko Sengoku
Eitaro Ozawa
7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
