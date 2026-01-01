Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Scandal
Scandal
Shûbun
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
A celebrity photograph sparks a court case as a tabloid magazine spins a scandalous yarn over a painter and a famous singer.
Expand
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
1950
World premiere
26 April 1950
Release date
26 April 1950
Japan
Production
Shochiku
Also known as
Shûbun, Scandal, Escándalo, Skandal, Shūbun, Skandalen, Скандал, Botrány, O Escândalo, Scandale, Scandalo, Skandaali, Skandál, Škandál, Skandalas, Sukyandaru, スキャンダル, 醜聞
Director
Akira Kurosawa
Cast
Toshiro Mifune
Shirley Yamaguchi
Yôko Katsuragi
Noriko Sengoku
Eitaro Ozawa
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Otokichi Hiruta
Even scoundrels know the law. It's a danger... a real danger.
