Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Max Tidof
Max Tidof
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Tidof
Max Tidof
Max Tidof
Date of Birth
18 March 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Surprise!
(1995)
7.1
The Harmonists
(1997)
6.7
Whisper 2
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Drama
Family
Musical
Short
Thriller
Year
All
2015
1997
1995
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.7
Whisper 2
Ostwind 2
Adventure, Drama, Family
2015, Germany
7.1
The Harmonists
Comedian Harmonists
Musical, Drama, Biography
1997, Austria / Germany
7.2
Surprise!
Surprise
Drama, Short, Thriller
1995, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree