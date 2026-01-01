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Max Tidof Max Tidof
Kinoafisha Persons Max Tidof

Max Tidof

Max Tidof

Date of Birth
18 March 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Surprise! 7.2
Surprise! (1995)
The Harmonists 7.1
The Harmonists (1997)
Whisper 2 6.7
Whisper 2 (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Whisper 2 6.7
Whisper 2 Ostwind 2
Adventure, Drama, Family 2015, Germany
The Harmonists 7.1
The Harmonists Comedian Harmonists
Musical, Drama, Biography 1997, Austria / Germany
Surprise! 7.2
Surprise! Surprise
Drama, Short, Thriller 1995, Germany
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