Elisabeth Bronfen
Elisabeth Bronfen
Date of Birth
23 April 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
From Caligari to Hitler: German Cinema in the Age of the Masses
From Caligari to Hitler: German Cinema in the Age of the Masses
Von Caligari zu Hitler: Das deutsche Kino im Zeitalter der Massen
Documentary, History, Biography
2014, Germany
