Elisabeth Bronfen Elisabeth Bronfen
Date of Birth
23 April 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
From Caligari to Hitler: German Cinema in the Age of the Masses 7.3
From Caligari to Hitler: German Cinema in the Age of the Masses Von Caligari zu Hitler: Das deutsche Kino im Zeitalter der Massen
Documentary, History, Biography 2014, Germany
