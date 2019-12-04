Menu
Thomas Elsaesser

Date of Birth
22 June 1943
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
4 December 2019

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
From Caligari to Hitler: German Cinema in the Age of the Masses 7.3
From Caligari to Hitler: German Cinema in the Age of the Masses Von Caligari zu Hitler: Das deutsche Kino im Zeitalter der Massen
Documentary, History, Biography 2014, Germany
