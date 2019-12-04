Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Thomas Elsaesser
Thomas Elsaesser
Kinoafisha
Persons
Thomas Elsaesser
Thomas Elsaesser
Thomas Elsaesser
Date of Birth
22 June 1943
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
4 December 2019
Popular Films
7.3
From Caligari to Hitler: German Cinema in the Age of the Masses
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Documentary
History
Year
All
2014
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
From Caligari to Hitler: German Cinema in the Age of the Masses
Von Caligari zu Hitler: Das deutsche Kino im Zeitalter der Massen
Documentary, History, Biography
2014, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree