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Rüdiger Suchsland
Rüdiger Suchsland
Kinoafisha
Persons
Rüdiger Suchsland
Rüdiger Suchsland
Rüdiger Suchsland
Date of Birth
1 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.3
From Caligari to Hitler: German Cinema in the Age of the Masses
(2014)
Filmography
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All
Biography
Documentary
History
Year
All
2014
All
1
Films
1
Writer
1
Actor
1
Director
1
7.3
From Caligari to Hitler: German Cinema in the Age of the Masses
Von Caligari zu Hitler: Das deutsche Kino im Zeitalter der Massen
Documentary, History, Biography
2014, Germany
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