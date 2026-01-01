Menu
Marie Ault
Date of Birth
2 September 1870
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
9 May 1951
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog
(1927)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
1927
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog
The Lodger
Drama, Crime, Thriller
1927, Great Britain
