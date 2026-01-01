Menu
Marie Ault

Date of Birth
2 September 1870
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
9 May 1951
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog 7.3
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog The Lodger
Drama, Crime, Thriller 1927, Great Britain
