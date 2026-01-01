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Ivor Novello Ivor Novello
Kinoafisha Persons Ivor Novello

Ivor Novello

Ivor Novello

Date of Birth
15 January 1893
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
6 March 1951
Occupation
Writer, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog 7.3
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog (1927)
Tarzan the Ape Man 6.5
Tarzan the Ape Man (1932)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tarzan the Ape Man 6.5
Tarzan the Ape Man Tarzan the Ape Man
Adventure, Action 1932, USA
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog 7.3
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog The Lodger
Drama, Crime, Thriller 1927, Great Britain
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