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About
Filmography
Ivor Novello
Ivor Novello
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ivor Novello
Ivor Novello
Ivor Novello
Date of Birth
15 January 1893
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
6 March 1951
Occupation
Writer, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog
(1927)
6.5
Tarzan the Ape Man
(1932)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
1932
1927
All
2
Films
2
Writer
1
Actor
1
6.5
Tarzan the Ape Man
Tarzan the Ape Man
Adventure, Action
1932, USA
7.3
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog
The Lodger
Drama, Crime, Thriller
1927, Great Britain
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