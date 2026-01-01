Malcolm Keen

Menu
Date of Birth
8 August 1887
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
30 January 1970
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog 7.3
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog The Lodger
Drama, Crime, Thriller 1927, Great Britain
