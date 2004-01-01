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Aava Merikanto Aava Merikanto
Kinoafisha Persons Aava Merikanto

Aava Merikanto

Aava Merikanto

Date of Birth
1 January 2004
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Siblings 6.1
Siblings (2023)
Onneli ja Anneli 5.8
Onneli ja Anneli (2014)
Jill, Joy and the Mysterious Stranger 5.5
Jill, Joy and the Mysterious Stranger (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Siblings 6.1
Siblings Sisarukset
Drama 2023, Finland
Jill, Joy and the Mysterious Stranger 5.5
Jill, Joy and the Mysterious Stranger Onneli, Anneli ja salaperäinen muukalainen
Family 2017, Finland
Onneli ja Anneli 5.8
Onneli ja Anneli Onneli ja Anneli
Family 2014, Finland
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