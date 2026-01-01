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Filmography
Elina Knihtilä
Elina Knihtilä
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elina Knihtilä
Elina Knihtilä
Elina Knihtilä
Date of Birth
6 June 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.2
Stormskerry Maja
(2024)
7.3
Happier Times, Grump
(2018)
6.9
Family Time
(2023)
Filmography
8.2
Stormskerry Maja
Stormskerry Maja
Drama
2024, Finland
6.9
100 Liters of Gold
100 Litres of Gold
Comedy
2024, Finland / Italy
Watch trailer
6.9
Death Is a Problem for the Living
Peluri - Kuolema on elävien ongelma
Action, Comedy, Drama
2023, Finland / Italy
6.9
Family Time
Mummola
Comedy, Drama
2023, Sweden / Finland
6.3
Snot and Splash
Räkä ja Roiskis
Adventure, Comedy
2023, Finland
Watch trailer
6.1
The Beast Must Die
Crime
2021, Great Britain
6.4
Eden
Eden
Drama
2020, Finland
7.3
Happier Times, Grump
Ilosia aikoja, Mielensäpahoittaja
Romantic, Comedy
2018, Finland
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