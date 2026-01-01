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Elina Knihtilä Elina Knihtilä
Kinoafisha Persons Elina Knihtilä

Elina Knihtilä

Elina Knihtilä

Date of Birth
6 June 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Stormskerry Maja 8.2
Stormskerry Maja (2024)
Happier Times, Grump 7.3
Happier Times, Grump (2018)
Family Time 6.9
Family Time (2023)

Filmography

Stormskerry Maja 8.2
Stormskerry Maja Stormskerry Maja
Drama 2024, Finland
100 Liters of Gold 6.9
100 Liters of Gold 100 Litres of Gold
Comedy 2024, Finland / Italy
Watch trailer
Death Is a Problem for the Living 6.9
Death Is a Problem for the Living Peluri - Kuolema on elävien ongelma
Action, Comedy, Drama 2023, Finland / Italy
Family Time 6.9
Family Time Mummola
Comedy, Drama 2023, Sweden / Finland
Snot and Splash 6.3
Snot and Splash Räkä ja Roiskis
Adventure, Comedy 2023, Finland
Watch trailer
The Beast Must Die 6.1
The Beast Must Die
Crime 2021, Great Britain
Eden 6.4
Eden Eden
Drama 2020, Finland
Happier Times, Grump 7.3
Happier Times, Grump Ilosia aikoja, Mielensäpahoittaja
Romantic, Comedy 2018, Finland
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