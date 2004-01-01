Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lilja Lehto
Lilja Lehto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lilja Lehto
Lilja Lehto
Lilja Lehto
Date of Birth
1 January 2004
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
5.8
Onneli ja Anneli
(2014)
5.5
Jill, Joy and the Mysterious Stranger
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Family
Year
All
2017
2014
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.5
Jill, Joy and the Mysterious Stranger
Onneli, Anneli ja salaperäinen muukalainen
Family
2017, Finland
5.8
Onneli ja Anneli
Onneli ja Anneli
Family
2014, Finland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree