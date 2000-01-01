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Michael Marcus Michael Marcus
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Marcus

Michael Marcus

Michael Marcus

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Theory of Everything 7.6
The Theory of Everything (2014)
The Physician 7.5
The Physician (2013)
Two Gentlemen of Verona 7.2
Two Gentlemen of Verona (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Theory of Everything 7.6
The Theory of Everything The Theory of Everything
Biography, Drama 2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Two Gentlemen of Verona 7.2
Two Gentlemen of Verona Two Gentlemen of Verona
Theatrical 2014, Great Britain
The Physician 7.5
The Physician The Physician
Adventure, Drama, History 2013, Germany
Watch trailer
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