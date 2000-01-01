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About
Filmography
Michael Marcus
Michael Marcus
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Marcus
Michael Marcus
Michael Marcus
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
The Theory of Everything
(2014)
7.5
The Physician
(2013)
7.2
Two Gentlemen of Verona
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Drama
History
Theatrical
Year
All
2014
2013
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.6
The Theory of Everything
The Theory of Everything
Biography, Drama
2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.2
Two Gentlemen of Verona
Two Gentlemen of Verona
Theatrical
2014, Great Britain
7.5
The Physician
The Physician
Adventure, Drama, History
2013, Germany
Watch trailer
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