7.0 IMDb Rating: 6.5
War of the Worlds

War of the Worlds (2019 - 2022)

War of the Worlds 18+
Production year 2019
Country France
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Canal+
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"War of the Worlds" is a science fiction show based on the classic work of the same name. The events take place in the near future, where French scientist Catherine Duran, who works at a radio astronomy observatory, manages to capture a mystical signal coming from the deepest corners of space. The woman is convinced that she has found evidence of extraterrestrial life. However, a couple of days after Duran reveals this information to the world, the planet is attacked by hostile aliens. The small group of survivors tries to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones...
Howard Overman
Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern Helen Brown
Gabriel Byrne
Gabriel Byrne Bill Ward
Guillaume Gouix
Guillaume Gouix Noah Dumont
Léa Drucker
Léa Drucker Catherine Durand
Natasha Little
Natasha Little Sarah Gresham
Series rating

7.0
6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
Season 3
2022, 8 episodes
 
