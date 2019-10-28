"War of the Worlds" is a science fiction show based on the classic work of the same name. The events take place in the near future, where French scientist Catherine Duran, who works at a radio astronomy observatory, manages to capture a mystical signal coming from the deepest corners of space. The woman is convinced that she has found evidence of extraterrestrial life. However, a couple of days after Duran reveals this information to the world, the planet is attacked by hostile aliens. The small group of survivors tries to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones...

