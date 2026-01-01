Menu
Mark Arends
Mark Arends
Actor type
Action hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.2
Two Gentlemen of Verona
(2014)
4.8
The Lair
(2022)
Filmography
4.8
The Lair
The Lair
Action, Horror
2022, Great Britain
7.2
Two Gentlemen of Verona
Two Gentlemen of Verona
Theatrical
2014, Great Britain
