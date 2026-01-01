Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mark Arends
Mark Arends Mark Arends
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Arends

Mark Arends

Mark Arends

Actor type
Action hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Two Gentlemen of Verona 7.2
Two Gentlemen of Verona (2014)
The Lair 4.8
The Lair (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Lair 4.8
The Lair The Lair
Action, Horror 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Two Gentlemen of Verona 7.2
Two Gentlemen of Verona Two Gentlemen of Verona
Theatrical 2014, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more