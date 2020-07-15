The TV series "Brave New World" is an adaptation of Aldous Huxley's famous dystopian novel. In the future, humanity reaches incredible heights of progress. It becomes the foundation of a better world, proclaiming universal happiness. Now people are born from test tubes, where their level of intelligence is controlled. Society has eradicated selfishness and monogamy, and all hardships are easily forgotten with a pill that eliminates negative thoughts and sadness. But even in a perfectly designed paradise, flaws can be found.

