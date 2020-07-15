Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Brave New World poster
Brave New World poster
Ratings
6.8 IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Brave New World

Brave New World (2020 - 2020)

Brave New World 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
Streaming service Peacock
Runtime 6 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Brave New World" is an adaptation of Aldous Huxley's famous dystopian novel. In the future, humanity reaches incredible heights of progress. It becomes the foundation of a better world, proclaiming universal happiness. Now people are born from test tubes, where their level of intelligence is controlled. Society has eradicated selfishness and monogamy, and all hardships are easily forgotten with a pill that eliminates negative thoughts and sadness. But even in a perfectly designed paradise, flaws can be found.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Nina Sosanya
Nina Sosanya Mustafa Mond
Sen Mitsuji Henry Foster
Harry Lloyd
Harry Lloyd Bernard Marx
Jessica Brown-Findlay
Jessica Brown-Findlay Lenina Crowne
Joseph Morgan
Joseph Morgan CJack60
Alden Ehrenreich
Alden Ehrenreich John the Savage
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Brave New World - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 9 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more