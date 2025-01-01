Menu
Ciarán Hinds
Awards and nominations of Ciarán Hinds
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
