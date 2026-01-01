Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Craig Zobel
Craig Zobel Craig Zobel
Kinoafisha Persons Craig Zobel

Craig Zobel

Craig Zobel

Date of Birth
16 September 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

The Penguin 8.7
The Penguin (2024)
The Leftovers 8.3
The Leftovers (2014)
Mare of Easttown 8.3
Mare of Easttown (2021)

Filmography

The Penguin 8.7
The Penguin
Drama, Crime, 2024, USA
Mare of Easttown 8.3
Mare of Easttown
Drama, Crime, 2021, USA
The Hunt 6.5
The Hunt The Hunt
Horror, Action, Thriller 2020, USA
Watch trailer
American Gods 7.1
American Gods
Drama, Action, Mystery 2017, USA
Outcast 7.2
Outcast
Drama, Horror 2016, USA
Westworld 8.2
Westworld
Drama, Sci-Fi, Western 2016, USA
My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea 6.1
My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea
Animation 2016, USA
Z for Zachariah 5.9
Z for Zachariah Z for Zachariah
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more