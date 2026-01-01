Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Awards
Craig Zobel
Craig Zobel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Zobel
Craig Zobel
Craig Zobel
Date of Birth
16 September 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
8.7
The Penguin
(2024)
8.3
The Leftovers
(2014)
8.3
Mare of Easttown
(2021)
Filmography
8.7
The Penguin
Drama, Crime,
2024, USA
8.3
Mare of Easttown
Drama, Crime,
2021, USA
6.5
The Hunt
The Hunt
Horror, Action, Thriller
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
American Gods
Drama, Action, Mystery
2017, USA
7.2
Outcast
Drama, Horror
2016, USA
8.2
Westworld
Drama, Sci-Fi, Western
2016, USA
6.1
My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea
My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea
Animation
2016, USA
5.9
Z for Zachariah
Z for Zachariah
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama
2015, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree