Kinoafisha Persons Anne-Marie Duff Awards

Awards and nominations of Anne-Marie Duff

Anne-Marie Duff
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actress
Nominee
