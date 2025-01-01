Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Anne-Marie Duff
Persons
Anne-Marie Duff
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anne-Marie Duff
Anne-Marie Duff
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anne-Marie Duff
BAFTA Awards 2023
Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actress
Nominee
