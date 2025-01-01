Menu
Awards and nominations of Steven Yeun
Awards and nominations of Steven Yeun
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2024
International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
