Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Steven Yeun Awards

Awards and nominations of Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun
Awards and nominations of Steven Yeun
Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more