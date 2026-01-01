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Filmography
Michael Schade
Michael Schade
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Schade
Michael Schade
Michael Schade
Date of Birth
23 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.1
Seven Veils
(2023)
0.0
Capriccio
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Opera
Year
All
2023
2013
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.1
Seven Veils
Seven Veils
Drama
2023, Canada
Watch trailer
Capriccio
Capriccio
Opera
2013, Austria
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