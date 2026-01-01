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Michael Schade Michael Schade
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Schade

Michael Schade

Michael Schade

Date of Birth
23 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Seven Veils 6.1
Seven Veils (2023)
Capriccio 0.0
Capriccio (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Seven Veils 6.1
Seven Veils Seven Veils
Drama 2023, Canada
Watch trailer
Capriccio
Capriccio Capriccio
Opera 2013, Austria
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