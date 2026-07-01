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Poster of Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration
8.6
Kinoafisha Films Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration
8.6

Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration

, 2006
Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration
Austria / Comedy, Drama, Music / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration
8.6
Tickets

Cast

Thomas Hampson
Self
Daniel Harding
Self
Magdalena Kozená
Self
Anna Netrebko
Anna Netrebko
Self
René Pape
Self
Patricia Petibon
Self
Michael Schade
Self
Ekaterina Siurina
Self
Director Brian Large
Writer John Walker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2006
Production Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF), UNITEL, KQED
Also known as
Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration

Film rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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