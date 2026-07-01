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8.6
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Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration
8.6
Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration
, 2006
Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration
Austria / Comedy, Drama, Music / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Posters
8.6
Tickets
Cast
Thomas Hampson
Self
Daniel Harding
Self
Magdalena Kozená
Self
Anna Netrebko
Self
René Pape
Self
Patricia Petibon
Self
Michael Schade
Self
Ekaterina Siurina
Self
Director
Brian Large
Writer
John Walker
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Austria
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2006
Production
Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF), UNITEL, KQED
Also known as
Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration
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Film rating
8.6
Rate
10
votes
8.6
IMDb
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