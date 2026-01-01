Menu
Masayuki Katō

Date of Birth
23 September 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Voice actor, The Adventurer, Action hero

Popular Films

Blue Giant 7.9
Blue Giant (2023)
Patema Inverted 7.5
Patema Inverted (2013)
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom 7.2
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom (2024)

Filmography

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom 7.2
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Overlord Sei Oukoku-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, Japan
Blue Giant 7.9
Blue Giant Blue Giant
Animation, Drama, Music, Anime 2023, Japan
Grimoire of Zero 6.6
Grimoire of Zero
Anime, Fantasy 2017, Japan
Patema Inverted 7.5
Patema Inverted Sakasama no Patema
Adventure, Animation, Anime 2013, Japan
