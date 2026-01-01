Masayuki Katō

Menu
Date of Birth
23 September 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Voice actor, The Adventurer, Action hero
Popular Films
7.9
Blue Giant
(2023)
7.5
Patema Inverted
(2013)
7.2
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom
(2024)
Filmography
7.2
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom
Overlord Sei Oukoku-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, Japan
Watch trailer
7.9
Blue Giant
Blue Giant
Animation, Drama, Music, Anime
2023, Japan
Watch trailer
6.6
Grimoire of Zero
Anime, Fantasy
2017, Japan
7.5
Patema Inverted
Sakasama no Patema
Adventure, Animation, Anime
2013, Japan
Watch trailer
