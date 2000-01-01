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About
Filmography
Michael Halsey
Michael Halsey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Halsey
Michael Halsey
Michael Halsey
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
17 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
25 September 2017
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.0
Treasure Island
(1990)
6.5
The Last Witch Hunter
(2015)
5.8
Mean Guns
(1997)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Fantasy
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2015
2001
1997
1990
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
6.5
The Last Witch Hunter
The Last Witch Hunter
Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
The Vatican Tapes
The Vatican Tapes
Thriller, Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
3.5
Ticker
Ticker
Action, Crime, Thriller
2001, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Mean Guns
Mean Guns
Thriller, Action
1997, USA
7
Treasure Island
Treasure Island
Adventure
1990, Great Britain / USA
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