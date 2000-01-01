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Michael Halsey Michael Halsey
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Halsey

Michael Halsey

Michael Halsey

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
17 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
25 September 2017
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Treasure Island 7.0
Treasure Island (1990)
The Last Witch Hunter 6.5
The Last Witch Hunter (2015)
Mean Guns 5.8
Mean Guns (1997)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Last Witch Hunter 6.5
The Last Witch Hunter The Last Witch Hunter
Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2015, USA
Watch trailer
The Vatican Tapes 5.3
The Vatican Tapes The Vatican Tapes
Thriller, Horror 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Ticker 3.5
Ticker Ticker
Action, Crime, Thriller 2001, USA
Watch trailer
Mean Guns 5.8
Mean Guns Mean Guns
Thriller, Action 1997, USA
Treasure Island 7
Treasure Island Treasure Island
Adventure 1990, Great Britain / USA
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