Date of Birth
16 February 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
7.6
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
(1999)
6.6
Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap
(2012)
6.3
Trespass
(1992)
Filmography
6
6.6
Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap
Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap
Musical, Documentary
2012, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
3.8
Leprechaun in the Hood
Leprechaun in the Hood
Comedy, Action, Horror, Fantasy
2000, USA
3.8
Point Doom
Point Doom
Action, Crime, Drama
2000, USA
7.6
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Drama, Crime
1999, USA
5.8
Mean Guns
Mean Guns
Thriller, Action
1997, USA
6.1
Johnny Mnemonic
Johnny Mnemonic
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
1995, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.3
Trespass
Trespass
Action, Thriller
1992, USA
