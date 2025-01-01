Menu
Date of Birth
16 February 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 7.6
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999)
Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap 6.6
Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap (2012)
Trespass 6.3
Trespass (1992)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap 6.6
Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap
Musical, Documentary 2012, Great Britain / USA
Leprechaun in the Hood 3.8
Leprechaun in the Hood Leprechaun in the Hood
Comedy, Action, Horror, Fantasy 2000, USA
Point Doom 3.8
Point Doom Point Doom
Action, Crime, Drama 2000, USA
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 7.6
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Drama, Crime 1999, USA
Mean Guns 5.8
Mean Guns Mean Guns
Thriller, Action 1997, USA
Johnny Mnemonic 6.1
Johnny Mnemonic Johnny Mnemonic
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 1995, USA
Trespass 6.3
Trespass Trespass
Action, Thriller 1992, USA
