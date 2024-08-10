Menu
Synopsis

A found-footage documentary assembled exclusively out of post-socialist Romanian advertisements, this brings together these documents of Romania’s long transition period, they are made to speak about life, love and death, about the body and human frailty, about nature and the supernatural, about recent history, and, of course, about socialism and capitalism.
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 August 2025
World premiere 10 August 2024
Release date
7 March 2025 Lithuania N13
Production Saga Film
Also known as
Opt ilustrate din lumea ideala, Eight Postcards from Utopia, Opt ilustrate din lumea ideală, Osiem pocztówek z Utopii, Ütopya'dan Sekiz Kartpostal
Director
Christian Ferencz-Flatz
Radu Jude
Radu Jude
Cast
Gheorghe Hagi
Sandu Mihai Gruia
Alexandru Bindea
Magda Catone
Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
