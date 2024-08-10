A found-footage documentary assembled exclusively out of post-socialist Romanian advertisements, this brings together these documents of Romania’s long transition period, they are made to speak about life, love and death, about the body and human frailty, about nature and the supernatural, about recent history, and, of course, about socialism and capitalism.
CountryRomania
Runtime1 hour 11 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere1 August 2025
World premiere10 August 2024
Release date
7 March 2025
Lithuania
N13
ProductionSaga Film
Also known as
Opt ilustrate din lumea ideala, Eight Postcards from Utopia, Opt ilustrate din lumea ideală, Osiem pocztówek z Utopii, Ütopya'dan Sekiz Kartpostal