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6.6
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The Metropolitan Opera: I Puritani
6.6
The Metropolitan Opera: I Puritani
, 2026
Vincenzo Bellini: I Puritani
USA / Musical
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6.6
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Cast
Marco Armiliato
Self - Conductor
Lawrence Brownlee
Arturo
Lisette Oropesa
Elvira
Artur Ruciński
Christian Van Horn
Giorgio
Ailyn Pérez
Self - Host
Ricardo José Rivera
Riccardo
Eve Gigliotti
Enrichetta
DeAundre Addison
Young Arturo
Richard E. Waits
Lord Talbot
Tony Stevenson
Bruno Robertson
Gualtiero Walton
David Pittsinger
Writer
Vincenzo Bellini
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
3 hours 47 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
10 January 2026
Release date
10 January 2026
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$522,943
Also known as
Vincenzo Bellini: I Puritani
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Updated 14 November 2025
Showtimes
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