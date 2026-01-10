Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Metropolitan Opera: I Puritani
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Metropolitan Opera: I Puritani
6.6

The Metropolitan Opera: I Puritani

, 2026
Vincenzo Bellini: I Puritani
USA / Musical
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of The Metropolitan Opera: I Puritani
6.6
Going 0
Not going 0

Cast

Marco Armiliato
Self - Conductor
Lawrence Brownlee
Arturo
Lisette Oropesa
Elvira
Artur Ruciński
Christian Van Horn
Giorgio
Ailyn Pérez
Self - Host
Ricardo José Rivera
Riccardo
Eve Gigliotti
Enrichetta
DeAundre Addison
Young Arturo
Richard E. Waits
Lord Talbot
Tony Stevenson
Bruno Robertson
Gualtiero Walton
David Pittsinger
Writer Vincenzo Bellini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 47 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 10 January 2026
Release date
10 January 2026 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $522,943
Also known as
Vincenzo Bellini: I Puritani

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 14 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more