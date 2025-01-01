Menu
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Eternal Visionary

Eterno visionario 18+
Synopsis

In 1934, while traveling to Stockholm, where he is about to receive the Nobel Prize, the Italian playwright Luigi Pirandello recalls his life and his relationship with the loved ones who have inspired his art.
Eternal Visionary - trailer in russian
Eternal Visionary  trailer in russian
Country Italy / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2024
Budget €8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $579,253
Production Goldenart Production, Rai Cinema, Ministero della Cultura (MiC)
Also known as
Eterno visionario, Вечният визионер
Director
Michele Placido
Michele Placido
Cast
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Federica Vincenti
Giancarlo Commare
Aurora Giovinazzo
Aurora Giovinazzo
6.3
10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Eternal Visionary - trailer in russian
Eternal Visionary Trailer in russian
