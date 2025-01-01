Menu
6.3
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Eternal Visionary
Eternal Visionary
Eterno visionario
18+
Drama
Synopsis
In 1934, while traveling to Stockholm, where he is about to receive the Nobel Prize, the Italian playwright Luigi Pirandello recalls his life and his relationship with the loved ones who have inspired his art.
Expand
Eternal Visionary
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Italy / Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2024
Budget
€8,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$579,253
Production
Goldenart Production, Rai Cinema, Ministero della Cultura (MiC)
Also known as
Eterno visionario, Вечният визионер
Director
Michele Placido
Cast
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Federica Vincenti
Giancarlo Commare
Aurora Giovinazzo
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Eternal Visionary
Trailer in russian
0
0
Stills
