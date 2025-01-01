Menu
Mary J. Blige
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Winner
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
