Mary J. Blige
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mary J. Blige
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Song
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Winner
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
