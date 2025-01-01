Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Rebecca Zlotowski
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rebecca Zlotowski
Rebecca Zlotowski
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rebecca Zlotowski
Cannes Film Festival 2013
François Chalais Award
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2010
Golden Camera
Nominee
Critics Week Grand Prize
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2022
Best Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree