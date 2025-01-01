Menu
Rebecca Zlotowski
Awards and nominations of Rebecca Zlotowski
Cannes Film Festival 2013 Cannes Film Festival 2013
François Chalais Award
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2010 Cannes Film Festival 2010
Golden Camera
Nominee
 Critics Week Grand Prize
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2022 Venice Film Festival 2022
Best Film
Nominee
