Kinoafisha Persons Harriet Walter Awards

Awards and nominations of Harriet Walter

Harriet Walter
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
