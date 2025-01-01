Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Harriet Walter
Awards
Awards and nominations of Harriet Walter
Harriet Walter
Awards and nominations of Harriet Walter
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
