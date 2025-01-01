Menu
Aleksandr Novin
Aleksandr Novin
Date of Birth
27 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

First Time 7.6
First Time (2017)
Zhanna 6.9
Zhanna (2022)
NO COMMENT 6.0
NO COMMENT (2014)

Zolotoe dno
Zolotoe dno
Drama 2024, Russia
Vrag u vorot
Vrag u vorot
Detective, War 2024, Russia
Zhanna 6.9
Zhanna Zhanna
Drama 2022, Russia
Probuzhdenie
Probuzhdenie
Drama, Mystery 2021, Russia
Krov 5.4
Krov Krov
Drama, Crime 2018, Russia
First Time 7.6
First Time Vremya pervykh
Drama, History 2017, Russia
Warrior 3.4
Warrior Voin
Sport, Drama 2015, Russia
NO COMMENT 6
NO COMMENT NO COMMENT
War, Drama 2014, Russia
Break Loose 5.6
Break Loose Vosmerka
Crime, Drama 2013, Russia
Odnolyuby
Odnolyuby
Romantic 2012, Russia
Moj kapitan
Moj kapitan
Action, Adventure 2012, Russia
Ohotniki za brilliantami
Ohotniki za brilliantami
Drama, Action, Crime 2011, Russia
Apostol
Apostol
Action, War, History 2008, Russia
Icaria
Icaria Ikariya
Drama , Russia
