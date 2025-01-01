Menu
Aleksandr Novin
Date of Birth
27 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.6
First Time
(2017)
6.9
Zhanna
(2022)
6.0
NO COMMENT
(2014)
Filmography
7
Actor
14
Producer
1
Zolotoe dno
Drama
2024, Russia
Vrag u vorot
Detective, War
2024, Russia
6.9
Zhanna
Zhanna
Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Probuzhdenie
Drama, Mystery
2021, Russia
5.4
Krov
Krov
Drama, Crime
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
7.6
First Time
Vremya pervykh
Drama, History
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
3.4
Warrior
Voin
Sport, Drama
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
6
NO COMMENT
NO COMMENT
War, Drama
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
5.6
Break Loose
Vosmerka
Crime, Drama
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Odnolyuby
Romantic
2012, Russia
Moj kapitan
Action, Adventure
2012, Russia
Ohotniki za brilliantami
Drama, Action, Crime
2011, Russia
Apostol
Action, War, History
2008, Russia
Icaria
Ikariya
Drama
, Russia
