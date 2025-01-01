This is a sentimental story about the lives of two interconnected families. If someone had told the Yahontovs and Udal'tsovs in the early 1980s that they would soon become enemies, they would have laughed at that person. Besides, the Yahontovs and Udal'tsovs had no time for absurd predictions that year. Both families were fully immersed in happy worries and bustle - anxious and excited fathers were heading to the maternity ward to pick up their wives, who tightly held screaming bundles to their chests...

Expand