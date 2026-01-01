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About
Filmography
Aaron Embry
Aaron Embry
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aaron Embry
Aaron Embry
Aaron Embry
Date of Birth
10 November 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
7.6
Big Easy Express
(2012)
5.7
Child of God
(2013)
5.2
The Long Home
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Drama
Musical
Year
All
2018
2013
2012
All
3
Films
3
Composer
2
Actor
1
5.2
The Long Home
The Long Home
Drama
2018, USA
5.7
Child of God
Child of God
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Big Easy Express
Big Easy Express
Musical, Documentary
2012, USA
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