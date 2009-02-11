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Poster of Eden Is West
6.8
Eden Is West - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Eden Is West
6.8

Eden Is West

, 2009
Eden à l'Ouest
France, Italy, Greece / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Eden Is West
6.8
Eden Is West - Trailer
Eden Is West  Trailer

Synopsis

Desperate to break free from the poverty of his homeland, Elias boards a ramshackle people-smuggling trawler to France. But when the boat is raided by police, Elias leaps into the ocean, eventually finding himself washed up on a Mediterranean beach resort called Eden. So begins Elias odyssesy across Western Europe to Paris, where wondrous promise, helpful new friends and perilous dangers await him every step of the way.

Cast

Riccardo Scamarcio
Riccardo Scamarcio
Elias
Éric Caravaca
Éric Caravaca
Jack, le directeur de l'Eden Club
Juliane Köhler
Juliane Köhler
Odysseas Papaspiliopoulos
L'ami d'Elias
Ulrich Tukur
Ulrich Tukur
Anny Duperey
Léa Wiazemsky
Nina
Marisha Triantafyllidou
La directrice de l'Eden Club
Tess Spentzos
Un amie de Nina
Gil Alma
Gil Alma
Bob
Konstantinos Markoulakis
Yvan
Arto Apartian
Director Costa-Gavras
Writer Costa-Gavras, Jean-Claude Grumberg
Composer Armand Amar, Julien Baril
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / Greece
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 11 February 2009
Release date
11 February 2009 France
18 February 2009 Greece
6 March 2009 Italy
11 February 2009 Sweden 15
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,187,716
Production K.G. Productions, Pathé, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Eden à l'Ouest, Eden Is West, Az Éden nyugatra van, Cennet batıda, Edén al Oeste, Eden jest na zachodzie, El edén en el oeste, Paradeisos sti Dysi, Paradis în Vest, Paraíso a Oeste, Paraíso à Oeste, Paraíso al oeste, Verso l'Eden, Vest for Eden, Παράδεισος στη Δύση, Рай на Западе, Раят е на запад, 西のエデン, Verso l’Eden

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Eden Is West - Trailer
Eden Is West Trailer
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