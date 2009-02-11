Desperate to break free from the poverty of his homeland, Elias boards a ramshackle people-smuggling trawler to France. But when the boat is raided by police, Elias leaps into the ocean, eventually finding himself washed up on a Mediterranean beach resort called Eden. So begins Elias odyssesy across Western Europe to Paris, where wondrous promise, helpful new friends and perilous dangers await him every step of the way.
ProductionK.G. Productions, Pathé, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Eden à l'Ouest, Eden Is West, Az Éden nyugatra van, Cennet batıda, Edén al Oeste, Eden jest na zachodzie, El edén en el oeste, Paradeisos sti Dysi, Paradis în Vest, Paraíso a Oeste, Paraíso à Oeste, Paraíso al oeste, Verso l'Eden, Vest for Eden, Παράδεισος στη Δύση, Рай на Западе, Раят е на запад, 西のエデン, Verso l’Eden