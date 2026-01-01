Menu
Poster of Last Breath
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Last Breath

Last Breath

Le dernier souffle 18+
Synopsis

In a kind of philosophical dialogue, Doctor Augustin Masset and renowned writer Fabrice Toussaint discuss life and death… A whirlwind of encounters in which the doctor is the guide and the writer, his passenger, led to confront his own fears and anxieties.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2024
Worldwide Gross $133,738
Production KG Productions, Canal+, France Télévisions
Also known as
Le dernier souffle, Last Breath, El último suspiro, Az utolsó lehelet, O Último Suspiro, Uma Bela Vida, Τελευταία πνοή, Последний вздох
Director
Costa-Gavras
Cast
Denis Podalydès
Denis Podalydès
Kad Merad
Kad Merad
Maryline Canto
Maryline Canto
Haegele Jochen
Haegele Jochen
Ken Samuels
Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
