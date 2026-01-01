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About
Filmography
Lauri Tilkanen
Lauri Tilkanen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauri Tilkanen
Lauri Tilkanen
Lauri Tilkanen
Date of Birth
6 November 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
Hooked
(2015)
7.2
Karppi
(2018)
6.8
Tom of Finland
(2017)
Filmography
6.3
Ella ja kaverit: Operaatio Saukko
Ella ja kaverit: Operaatio Saukko
Family
2025, Finland
6.4
Luottomies-elokuva: All In
Luottomies-elokuva: All In
Comedy
2024, Finland
5.6
Spede
Spede
Biography
2023, Finland
5.1
That Kiljunen Family
Kiljuset!
Comedy, Family
2022, Finland
7.2
Karppi
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, Finland
6.8
Tom of Finland
Tom of Finland
Drama, Biography
2017, Finland / Sweden / Denmark / Germany / Iceland / USA
7.3
Hooked
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, Finland
5.1
Reunion
Luokkakokous
Comedy
2015, Finland
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