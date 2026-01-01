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Lauri Tilkanen Lauri Tilkanen
Kinoafisha Persons Lauri Tilkanen

Lauri Tilkanen

Lauri Tilkanen

Date of Birth
6 November 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Hooked 7.3
Hooked (2015)
Karppi 7.2
Karppi (2018)
Tom of Finland 6.8
Tom of Finland (2017)

Filmography

Ella ja kaverit: Operaatio Saukko 6.3
Ella ja kaverit: Operaatio Saukko Ella ja kaverit: Operaatio Saukko
Family 2025, Finland
Luottomies-elokuva: All In 6.4
Luottomies-elokuva: All In Luottomies-elokuva: All In
Comedy 2024, Finland
Spede 5.6
Spede Spede
Biography 2023, Finland
That Kiljunen Family 5.1
That Kiljunen Family Kiljuset!
Comedy, Family 2022, Finland
Karppi 7.2
Karppi
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, Finland
Tom of Finland 6.8
Tom of Finland Tom of Finland
Drama, Biography 2017, Finland / Sweden / Denmark / Germany / Iceland / USA
Hooked 7.3
Hooked
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2015, Finland
Reunion 5.1
Reunion Luokkakokous
Comedy 2015, Finland
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